MWC Barcelona 2019: Huawei Mate X foldable phone with 5G, 55W fast charging launched at whopping Rs 1.8 lakh

The Mate X is Huawei’s answer to Samsung Galaxy Fold

At MWC Barcelona, Huawei took the centre stage to launch its first foldable phone, the Mate X. As expected after it was prematurely got leaked on the Internet, the Mate X is a thinner foldable phone than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold that was launched just last week alongside Galaxy S10 trio. The Mate X has an 8-inch OLED display in the full mode which does not have a cutout, unlike the Galaxy Fold that has got a constraint there, Huawei outlined at its MWC event.

Huawei Mate X will be rolled out into the European markets by mid-2019 at a price of whopping 2,999 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 1,86,000.

The Huawei Mate X is also the company’s first 5G phone that features company’s in-house Balong 5G01 chip alongside the Kirin 980 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The Mate X turns into a miniature tablet with a wraparound display but when it’s folded into a smartphone, it offers you two displays – one on the front and one on the back. The display at the front is 6.6-inch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2480×1148 pixel resolution while it’s 6.4-inch having 2480×892 pixel resolution and 25:9 aspect ratio on the rear, made of OLED material. When unfolded, the Mate X display maxes out to 8 inches with a resolution of 2480×2200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 8:7.1.

The displays are supported by a hinge that is not visible from outside and offers “no gap” folding to the Mate X. Huawei is calling it the Falcon Wing Design. The smartphone has thin bezels and can be used in three modes – in the landscape tablet form, in the conventional smartphone form, and in the dual display form which will be available for specific cases such as clicking photo of a subject from rear camera while he/she sees it on the rear display when the device is folded. The display at the back is approximately 3/4th of the front one and the space left is reserved by the rear cameras.

Huawei Mate X has a setup of total three cameras – there is no front camera as the rear display can offer that functionality, much like the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition. The cameras are powered by Leica, much like all the flagship models from Huawei. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 5G modem that will be ready to offer download speeds of over 2Gbps over 5G networks. There are dual SIM cards supported in a hybrid tray that can also house Huawei’s Nano SD cards. Huawei CEO Richard Yu emphasised the charging capabilities of the Mate X by saying it outdoes all other flagships with 55W SuperCharge functionality.

The Mate X can be charged up to 85 per cent in 30 minutes, claims Huawei. There are two batteries fitted inside the Mate X, both of which collectively offer 4500mAh of life. The Huawei Mate X has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button, as well as features facial scanning. There appears to be no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mate X.