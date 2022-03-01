MWC 2022: Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and other business laptops

The new lightweight series of business laptops is part of the Korean electronics giant’s continued partnership with Microsoft and Intel.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 360 as well as the Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Galaxy Book 2 at the Mobile World Congress.

The new lightweight series of business laptops is part of the Korean electronics giant’s continued partnership with Microsoft and Intel. The laptops come with Windows 11. Samsung had earlier launched the Galaxy Book Pro 360 in April 2021, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, and the Galaxy Book Odyssey in October.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 360, GALAXY BOOK 2 PRO, GALAXY BOOK 2 PRO 360 PRICE

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 will cost $899.99 (approx Rs 67,600), while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro will retail for $1,049.99 (approx Rs 78,800). The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 has a sticker price of $1,249.99 (approx Rs 93,900). Samsung said the laptops would be available from April 1.

The company has not yet officially revealed the Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Business prices. However, the latter will be made available from April, it has announced.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, and Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be sold in Graphite and Silver options. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will be available in Graphite, Burgundy, and Silver. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business will only be available in a single Graphite colour. The company has not yet revealed the pricing and availability details for India.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 PRO FEATURES

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro runs Windows 11 and comes in 13.3- and 15.6 full-HD+ AMOLED display options. Powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, it comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. The 15.6-inch model has two options with internal or external graphics and features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

It also has dual stereo 4W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.6-inch model also has 5G connectivity.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 PRO 360 FEATURES

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also runs Windows 11 and is available in 13.3- and 15.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED touchscreen display options, offering up to 500 nits of brightness. Powered by the Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, it features up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop offers up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also features dual stereo 4W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 360 FEATURES

The Galaxy Book 2 360 comes with a 13-inch full-HD+ OLED display with touchscreen support. It is powered by Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, along with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop offers up to 1TB of storage.

The device features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, while connectivity options such as WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 are also available.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 BUSINESS FEATURES

Built on the Intel vPro platform, the Galaxy Book 2 Business runs Windows 11 Pro and comes with a 14-inch full-HD+ anti-glare display. It is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors on the vPro platform, or 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors. It also packs up to 64GB RAM.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business offers Intel UHD Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics options. The laptop features up to 1TB SSD storage.

Similar to the other models, it also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options such as 4G LTE (European models), Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 6E are also available.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 2 FEATURES

The Galaxy Book 2 boasts a 15.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display, available in both SSD and HDD models. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors and features up to 16GB RAM. It also offers Intel Iris Xe graphics on the Core i5 and i7 models. The Core i3 model offers Intel UHD Graphics support. The laptop comes with up to 1TB storage. The SSD model will be made available in an additional variant with external graphics.

The laptop also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, with connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6E.