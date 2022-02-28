MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 announced, to come with whopping 150W UltraDart fast charging

Realme claims you will be able to charge the Realme GT Neo 3 equipped with 150W UltraDart fast charging from 0-50% in just 5 minutes.

Realme announced its 150W UltraDart fast charging solution at Mobile World Congress 2022 today, February 28, and said the tech will debut on a phone called the Realme GT Neo 3 soon. Realme claims you will be able to charge the Realme GT Neo 3 equipped with 150W UltraDart fast charging from 0-50% in just 5 minutes, though it did not reveal the exact capacity.

At its heart lies the UltraDart Charging Architecture which is designed to support charging powers between 100W and 200W. Realme says, it is the “world’s first charging architecture”. The brand has broadly worked on three aspects to ensure “ultra” fast charging while—presumably—ensuring users’ peace of mind. These are speed, safety, and battery life.

The tech is said to use multi boost charge pumps to increase the charging current even as a temperature management algorithm helps keep thermal temperature below 43°C. This would seemingly keep the temperature at an ideal level while charging without any potential safety hazards. Lastly, the battery—inside a phone like the Realme GT Neo 3—can retain 80% capacity at 1000+ complete charge cycles, Realme claims.

Basically, the new tech will charge your phone faster without overheating and shortening its lifespan, something that will require thorough testing as and when the Realme GT Neo 3 becomes official.

So far Realme phones have hovered around 18W-65W fast charging. With 150W fast charging, Realme is clearly going after Xiaomi’s 120W fast charging tech which has already launched in multiple products like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11T Pro. Sister brand OnePlus is also reportedly working on a phone with 150W fast charging support.

Realme says “fast charging on smartphones has been one of the most meaningful innovations of recent years and changes a consumer’s habits around how they charge and use their phone,” which is to say, that’s one area where many brands are looking at, to differentiate their products in the increasingly competitive smartphone space. Watch this space for more coverage on Realme’s 150W UltraDart fast charging tech in the days to come.

