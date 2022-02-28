MWC 2022: Nokia launches C21, C21 Plus, C2 2nd Edition; Nokia Wireless headphones also make debut

Nokia is yet to announce pricing and availability of the smartphones and the headphone in India.

Nokia on Sunday launched the C21, C21 Plus, and C2 2nd Edition smartphones as part of licensee HMD Global’s 2022 offerings. All three phones are designed as the latest budget models to attract buyers upgrading from feature phones.

While the Nokia C21 Plus has dual rear cameras, the Nokia C21 and the Nokia C2 2nd Edition come with a single camera. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition has a traditional display design, while the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus come with a waterdrop-style notch. HMD Global has also announced the Nokia Wireless Headphones for the audio accessories market.

NOKIA C2 2ND EDITION, NOKIA C21, NOKIA C21 PLUS PRICE

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition is priced roughly at Rs 6,700, while the Nokia C21 starts at around Rs 8,400. The Nokia C21 Plus will cost around Rs 10,100. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus will be available from April, while the Nokia C21 will go one sale from March end. The Nokia Wireless Headphones will come to the US with a retail price roughly Rs. 3,800.

NOKIA C2 2ND EDITION FEATURES

The Android 11 Go edition-powered dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C2 2nd Edition features a 5.7-inch FWVGA display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC, equipped with four cores of Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz. It also has 1GB and 2GB RAM options. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with a 5MP rear camera with fixed focus lens and LED Flash.

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition carries a 2MP selfie camera sensor with an LED flash at the front.

It comes with 32GB onboard storage as standard and can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

NOKIA C21 SPECIFICATIONS

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C21 also runs the Android 11 Go edition and has a 6.517-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and has 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Nokia C21 features an 8MP rear camera sensor with fixed focus lens and LED flash. A 5MP camera sensor at the front with LED flash is also present for selfies.

The Nokia C21 comes with 32GB onboard storage.

NOKIA C21 PLUS SPECIFICATIONS

Similar to the Nokia C21, the Nokia C21 Plus also runs on Android 11 Go edition and features a dual-SIM (Nano) slot. It comes with a 6.517-inch HD+ display, powered by the same octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC. The SoC is paired with RAM options ranging from 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM.

The Nokia C21 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup housing a 13MP primary sensor and an autofocus lens as well as a 2MP depth sensor. The rear setup is paired with an LED flash.

It also has a 5MP selfie camera sensor with LED flash.

The Nokia C21 Plus is available in 32GB and 64GB storage variants.

The Nokia C21 Plus also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and is IP52-certified to resist splashes.

NOKIA WIRELESS HEADPHONES SPECIFICATIONS

The Nokia Wireless Headphones feature 40mm drivers and soft cushion design. They have adjustable arms for custom fitting and can be folded for easy storage. The headphones also support hands-free calling using a built-in microphone and support voice assistants Sir, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Physical playback controls are also available on the Nokia Wireless Headphones, which feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and packs an 800mAh battery rated for up to 60 hours of play time. The headphones come in White and Black colours.

HMD Global also showcased the Nokia G11 and Nokia G21 smartphones and the Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, unveiled earlier this month.