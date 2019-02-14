Xiaomi Mi 9 to be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2019

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 3:52 PM

Xiaomi Mi 9 is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and pack a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a ‘waterdrop’ notch on the top

Xiaomi Mi 9 could be launched on February 20 (Source: @VenyaGeskin1/ Twitter)

Mi 9, Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone, is set to be unveiled on February 20. The debut of Mi 9 will take place in China next week but Xiaomi has something more planned. The company is attending the Mobile World Congress, which officially begins Febraury 25, to showcase and possibly unveil the Mi 9 in global markets.

As per the teaser shared on Twitter by Mi’s official handle, the company will “see” us at the MWC. While the teaser does not explicitly mention the name of the flagship, there are hints with three circular designs – one with a blurred “See” written, one with clear and distinctive “See”, and one with “Seeeee”, referring to the three cameras that are likely to be packed on the Mi 9. The first hint refers to the depth sensor, the second one denotes the primary sensor, and the third one is for the wide-angle sensor.

According to previous per reports, the Mi 9 will have a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF, and a ToF camera, which is not exactly what the teaser suggests. In any case, the official unveiling of the smartphone on February 20 will make it crystal clear. The Mi 9 is the successor of the Mi 8 that was launched last year, which means it will borrow some features. The reports say the Mi 9 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, in addition to the facial scanning technology.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It is also likely to have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a ‘waterdrop’ notch on the top. Other than this, the Mi 9 will sport a 25-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. A 3500mAh battery with support for fast charging will be equipped on the Mi 9, as per reports.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xiaomi Mi 9 to be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2019
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition