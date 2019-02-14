Xiaomi Mi 9 to be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 could be launched on February 20 (Source: @VenyaGeskin1/ Twitter)

Mi 9, Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone, is set to be unveiled on February 20. The debut of Mi 9 will take place in China next week but Xiaomi has something more planned. The company is attending the Mobile World Congress, which officially begins Febraury 25, to showcase and possibly unveil the Mi 9 in global markets.

As per the teaser shared on Twitter by Mi’s official handle, the company will “see” us at the MWC. While the teaser does not explicitly mention the name of the flagship, there are hints with three circular designs – one with a blurred “See” written, one with clear and distinctive “See”, and one with “Seeeee”, referring to the three cameras that are likely to be packed on the Mi 9. The first hint refers to the depth sensor, the second one denotes the primary sensor, and the third one is for the wide-angle sensor.

According to previous per reports, the Mi 9 will have a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF, and a ToF camera, which is not exactly what the teaser suggests. In any case, the official unveiling of the smartphone on February 20 will make it crystal clear. The Mi 9 is the successor of the Mi 8 that was launched last year, which means it will borrow some features. The reports say the Mi 9 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, in addition to the facial scanning technology.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It is also likely to have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a ‘waterdrop’ notch on the top. Other than this, the Mi 9 will sport a 25-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. A 3500mAh battery with support for fast charging will be equipped on the Mi 9, as per reports.