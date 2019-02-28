MWC 2019: V50 ThinQ 5G is LG’s first 5G smartphone that might not come to India anytime soon

LG V50 ThinQ was officially launched at MWC Barcelona

At MWC Barcelona, LG formally announced the launch of its first 5G phone to catch up with Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, and other rivals. LG V50 ThinQ is company’s flagship phone that comes ready for the 5G network as it packs the Qualcomm X50 modem that is rated to deliver up to 2Gbps of download speeds. There are other top-end features on the phone that make it sit next to the Galaxy S10 5G.

LG is not only doubling down on 5G, but it is also upping the ante against rival flagships with all its might. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor but it’s not the only interesting feature. The LG V50 ThinQ has a POGO pin that can be used to connect a ‘Dual Screen’ that also doubles as a mobile case. LG says that the dual displays can serve many purposes, including playing games wherein one screen shows the on-screen controls while one loads the gameplay.

For now, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be released in select markets, particularly the ones where 5G is likely to roll out first. The smartphone will reach different markets later this year. The pricing of the V50 ThinQ 5G is not announced yet but LG may choose to announce it sometime around the shipping date.

The LG V50 ThinQ has a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with a notch. The aspect ratio of the display is 19.5:9 and the pixel density is 538ppi. The display is HDR10 compatible, which means Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube can play HDR content right out-of-the-box. The Dual Screen, as LG likes to call it, is a display attached to the mobile protective case and can be plugged into the POGO pins of V50 ThinQ 5G. It’s a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution maxed out to 2160×1080 pixels.

Powering the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which also packs the X50 5G modem. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 2TB. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G features a 4000mAh battery under the hood that supports Quick Charge 3.0.

Coming to the cameras, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G has three shooters at the back – a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.5 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 16-megapixel f/1.9 lens for wide-angle photos. There are two cameras on the front – an 8-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel 90-degree wide lens. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water and dust certification.