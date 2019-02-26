MWC 2019: Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10 with 21:9 display, dual rear cameras launched

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus have dual cameras on the back.

The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are the new additions to Sony’s smartphone portfolio that the company announced at the MWC Barcelona this week. These two are the mid-range smartphones that Sony is hoping could get it back into the business that’s not even faring against what used to its rivals in the smartphone market. While Sony has also bolstered its premium range with the Xperia 1, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are for people who are still loyal to Sony and willing to pay what justifies the price and not the brand.

The Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus feature a 21:9 wide display, which is also found the premium Xperia 1 model. Sony says that the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus display plays videos and movies in the aspect ratio that filmmakers use, which means consumers can enjoy movies on the display as much as they do in theatres. There is a 6-inch full-HD+ display on Xperia 10 while the Xperia 10 Plus has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. Besides 21:9-wide movies, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will also be convenient enough for multitasking, pinning apps, or launch Side Sense, Sony said.

Sony has put a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 mobile platform on the Xperia 10 while the Xperia 10 Plus gets a slightly better Snapdragon 636 processor. The Sony Xperia packs 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded by up to 512GB via microSD card. The Xperia 10 Plus, on the other hand, has 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage with expandability via microSD card by up to 512GB. Both the smartphones run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. A 2870mAh battery powers the Xperia 10 while a 3000mAh battery fuels the Xperia 10 Plus, both having support for fast charging.

The Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus come with dual cameras on the rear – 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensor on the Xperia 10 Plus and 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors on the Xperia 10. Sony says the Xperia 10 smartphones has 2x optical zoom, which means the cameras can zoom in a shot without losing essential details. The cameras support 4K UHD recording in 21:9 aspect ratio that is already supported by the displays and large screens. However, the devices maxing out a display aspect ratio of 16:9 may truncate the video. For selfies, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus have 8-megapixel cameras.

For audio, the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus come with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that “upscales” the compressed sound files to “near high-resolution sound quality”. The speakers support LDAC technology for audio output, much like the previous Sony Xperia smartphones.