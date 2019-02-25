MWC 2019: Sony launches Xperia 1 with 4K HDR ‘cinema mode’ display, triple cameras goes official

Sony Xperia 1 has a whopping 6.57-inch display

Sony kicked off its extravaganza at its MWC Barcelona with the launch of three new smartphones – Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10, and Xperia 1. The Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are an upgrade over the predecessors that comes with an ultra-wide display having an aspect ratio of 21:9. Both smartphones have mid-range sticker price with similar specifications including Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636 processors. The Sony Xperia 1, on the other hand, is the most premium device featuring a triple-camera setup and a 4K OLED display.

Sony Xperia 1 will start at 799 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 75,000. It will go on sale in the US this spring with the colour models including Black and Purple. Sony, however, said that Xperia 1 will be offered in Black, Grey, Purple, and White colours in global markets.

The most intriguing thing about the Sony Xperia 1 is its CinemaWide display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 that has been crammed into its footprint. The Sony Xperia 1 has a 6.57-inch 4K OLED display that supports HDR but has no notch and still manages to leave an odd chin at the top for the front camera, sensors, and earpiece speaker. Sony says not only the tall display on the Xperia 1 will offer more content to appear within apps, but it also will facilitate multitasking. Clearly, the 6.57-inch 4K display likely makes the Xperia 1 a pro-entertainment device for gaming, watching videos, and more. Sony says the movies will play in the cinematic mode, which is the exact measurements of a movie for a big screen.

The Xperia 1 puts a dual photodiode to allow more light, which the camera can leverage to lock focus even in dim light conditions. Sony says its engineers have toiled hard to develop a digital camera technology called CineAlta band that provide cinema-grade photography using different colour management palettes. There are three cameras on the smartphone all having 12-megapixel sensors with the lenses varying in sizes as per the purpose they will be used for. The first is a 26mm wide lens with OIS, the second has a 52mm telephoto lens again with OIS, and the third gets a 16mm super-wide lens. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies, video chat, and more.

That aside, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card bu up to 1TB. There is a 3300mAh battery under the hood with Xperia Adaptive Charging support.