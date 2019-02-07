MWC 2019: OnePlus to attend biggest mobile event, could launch OnePlus 7, OnePlus TV

OnePlus 7 could be officially announced at MWC 2019

OnePlus has sent media invites for its first event of 2019 that is slated to take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. While there have been speculations around the next flagship from the company, the OnePlus 7, it is also widely expected OnePlus could unveil its first 5G phone alongside at its first appearance at the world’s biggest congregation for tech companies. The Mobile World Congress starts February 25 wherein companies such as HMD Global, LG, BlackBerry, Acer, and many others go berserk with the new products.

The rare presence of OnePlus at the Mobile World Congress could mark the official unveiling of the flagship OnePlus 7, albeit within a closed group. The media invite reads “Reimagine the future with OnePlus” that possibly hints at the OnePlus 7 or even the OnePlus 6T 5G, which has buzzed the rumour mill for a while now. That said, there is nothing else the invite says about what exactly will be the topic of the briefing that is happening within a close circle.

As per multiple reports, the OnePlus 7, the successor to the OnePlus 6, will see a makeover in terms of design whereas the cameras are also speculated to see a bump. In fact, reports have suggested OnePlus could go with the motorised camera slider on the OnePlus 7, much like what we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Honor Magic 2. There could even be a triple camera setup, including a Sony IMX586 sensor, on the OnePlus 7 – something that was broadly expected on the last year’s OnePlus 6T.

It is already confirmed the OnePlus 7 will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, in addition to the in-display fingerprint sensor that debuted with the OnePlus 6T for the company. There are speculations that say the OnePlus 7 will come enabled with HDR technology for Netflix and YouTube videos.

Moreover, the company’s plans to foray into the TV market could finally be happening at the MWC event. Last year, CEO Pete Lau announced OnePlus is working on a smart television that will run the official Android version. It will be well connected with smartphones and offer advanced interlinking features with various services such as Netflix and others. OnePlus could unveil or, at least, detail on its TV plans alongside the smartphone.