MWC 2019: Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus, and Nokia 210 affordable phones launched by HMD Global

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, and the Nokia 210 are the new smartphones that HMD Global announced at its MWC Barcelona event. The Nokia 4.2 is the most premium of the lot while the Nokia 210 is another feature phone targeted at developing countries. What sets the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 apart from their prequels is the new Google Assistant button and a LED ring around the power button. The Nokia 1 Plus is an incremental upgrade to the Nokia 1 entry-level smartphone that HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas said was the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in select countries including India.

Nokia 4.2 costs $169 for the base variant while the Nokia 3.2 will be available starting at $139 in the US in April and early May, respectively. The Nokia 4.2 comes in Pink Sand and Black colours while the Nokia 3.2 has Popular Steel and Black as colour variants. The Nokia 1 Plus is priced at $99 in the US and will be available to buy in global markets in March. The India pricing and launch date are not clear but the smartphone will arrive here. The smartphone will be available in Black, Red, and Blue colours. The Nokia 210 comes in Red, Charcoal, and Grey colours and costs $35 in the US.

Nokia 4.2 Specifications

The Nokia 4.2 has a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. It supports dual SIM cards and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box under the Android One programme. The Nokia 4.2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM options and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage configurations. The storage can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD card. The smartphone has a dual camera setup – a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 secondary camera, both equipped with an LED flash. For selfies, the Nokia 4.2 gets an 8-megapixel f/2.0 fixed-focus camera. The Nokia 4.2 has a 3.5mm headphone jack and puts a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 3.2 Specifications

The Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie with Android One and has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC paired with two RAM and storage configurations – 2GB/ 16GB and 3GB/ 32GB. The storage is expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. For cameras, the Nokia 3.2 has a 13-megapixel f/2.2 rear sensor and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 front sensor. The smartphone has a 4000mAh battery under the hood that HMD Global claims can last up to two days. The top-end 32GB variant has a fingerprint sensor while the 16GB version has skipped it. Nonetheless, both smartphones come with face unlock.

Nokia 1 Plus Specifications

The Nokia 1 Plus entry-level smartphone comes preloaded with Android Go edition of Pie having trimmed-down versions of the Google apps. There is a 5.45-inch FWVGA IPS display with no notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6739WW processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera on the Nokia 1 Plus. A 2500mAh battery powers the Nokia 1 Plus.

Nokia 210

The Nokia 210 is a feature phone running the company’s S30+ operating system. There is an app store that offers dumbed-down versions of some popular games, as well as the Snake game. It supports dual SIM cards and is powered by a MT6260A processor with 16MB of internal memory. The storage cannot be expanded. There is a VGA camera on the rear with an LED flash. The Nokia 210 has a 3.5mm headphone jack and draws its juice from a 1020mAh battery.