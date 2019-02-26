MWC 2019: Meet OnePlus’s first 5G phone that will be a ‘game changer’

OnePlus has showcased its first 5G device at MWC 2019

OnePlus attended the MWC Barcelona not to showcase its flagship but the course of the plan for its future devices. The company demoed its first 5G smartphone prototype that, in fact, was under the wraps concealing what the device looks like. But the presence of its prototype asserted the fact that OnePlus is pinning big hopes on 5G and that it is ready to make the breakthrough with the rest of the mobile companies, which are aggressively showing off their first 5G smartphones.

Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, told the media attending the company’s event at MWC that people will be able to stream 4K videos, movies without interruption, as well as play advanced games on the OnePlus 5G device that will be supported by the 5G network. “5G is a game changer. It can change everything from gaming to communication, to health and beyond. More than that, it can perform several, or all, of these at the same time,” said Lau at the briefing.

The OnePlus 5G prototype currently does not have a design that the company wants people to see. The company kept the device shrouded within a demo station, but it says its 5G phone will enter the markets this year, alongside the counterparts from other companies. Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi have already launched their 5G smartphones but the availability is slated sometime around mid-June, which is also when 5G could commercially be available to users in select countries.

OnePlus reiterated that the 5G device is a product of the promise company made last year. The company has tied up with Qualcomm to use the chipset and radio modems on the 5G phone. The OnePlus 5G phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that also packs the X50 modem for 5G networks. Unlike other companies that touted the speeds on the 5G network even though it’s not feasible yet, OnePlus did not share the testimonial for its 5G device’s speeds.

While there is not much known about the specifications of the OnePlus’ 5G device as of now, the company has hinted at the pricing by saying it will be $200 – $300 costlier than the predecessor. OnePlus will try to undercut Samsung, Huawei, and others by not making an exorbitant 5G device but, at the same time, it will make sure the 5G device offers flagship features. It is highly unlikely that the next flagship OnePlus 7 will support 5G, instead, the company would go for a new standalone 5G device, which could also be OnePlus 6T rebranded with the suffix 5G.

OnePlus said earlier that the 5G smartphone will be released into the Finnish markets first in the second quarter of 2019, perhaps May. The availability, as well as the name and specifications, of the OnePlus’ 5G device are yet to be officially announced by the company.