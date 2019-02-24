MWC 2019: 5G market in India will be 2nd-largest in 10 years, says Huawei

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 5:56 PM

Global telecom industry body GSM Association has projected that there will be 1.4 billion 5G connections globally by 2025, accounting for about 15 per cent of the total market.

India, 5G, 5G market, Huawei, Huawei Technologies, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, 5G trials, Technology newsHuawei has tied up with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for 5G trials.

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei expects India to emerge as second-largest 5G market in 10 years, a senior company official said Sunday. “We know India as an important emerging market. From the long-term perspective, India’s 5G market will be huge and second only to China. This can be the long-term perspective of 10 years,” James Wu, president, Southern-East Asia region at Huawei Technologies told reporters here.

Global telecom industry body GSM Association has projected that there will be 1.4 billion 5G connections globally by 2025, accounting for about 15 per cent of the total market. By this point, almost half of connections in the US will be 5G, 30 per cent will be 5G in China, and 5 per cent in India. India will be the second-largest market from industry perspective, Wu said.

Huawei has tied up with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for 5G trials. The Chinese telecom gear maker expressed willingness to set up 5G test lab in India as well. “If the Government of India invites us for setting 5G test lab, we will welcome it,” Wu said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. MWC 2019: 5G market in India will be 2nd-largest in 10 years, says Huawei
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition