Music on command: Spotify now on Amazon Alexa

Alexa, play AR Rahman songs on Spotify” or “Alexa, set alarm for 6 AM with meditation music on Spotify”. There’s good news for die-hard music addicts as Spotify’s Premium and free tier users in India can now enjoy music and podcasts on Amazon Echo devices. Users will be able to request music by artist, album, track, genre, curated and personal playlists, as well as podcasts from their Spotify accounts by giving requests to Alexa in English, Hindi or Hinglish.

Spotify free is an ad-supported service in India and gives you access to over 50 million songs. To get started, on the Alexa app go to “Settings,” select “Music,” click “Link New Service,” and then tap “Spotify” to input your Spotify username and password. Select “Default Services” to set Spotify as your default music service.

When you sign up, Spotify asks you about the artists you love, and delivers curated playlists that match your musical taste and personalised playlists like Daily Mix. These new playlists are easily accessible with Alexa and are always updated based on your listening activity. Just ask “Alexa, play my Daily Mix 1 on Spotify”. Feel free to create your personal playlist on the Spotify app; for example. ‘Jolly good Bollywood’ and ask for it on your Alexa device.

Once you have linked your Spotify account with Alexa, use the Spotify app to play content on your Alexa devices. Just say “Alexa, Spotify connect” and your Alexa device will be discoverable in the Spotify app. Additionally, you can also look for Devices Available on the now playing screen of the Spotify app and select the Echo device you want to listen on. This is extremely useful if you want to listen to podcasts ranging from Zindagi Unplugged to Harry Potter at Home, or discover a specific song or music when browsing the app and want to enjoy the same on your Echo device.