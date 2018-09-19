Music lovers alert! Saregama Carvaan Premium with app support, over 130 stations launched: Check its price; how to buy

Saregama Carvaan Premium is available to buy

Saregama on Wednesday announced the launch of the premium version of its popular digital audio player, Carvaan Premium. The Saregama Carvaan Premium is a tweaked variant of Carvaan that was launched last year. While not much has changed, the addition of the word ‘Premium’ to the moniker brings new features, the most “notable” one of which is the launch of a companion app for both Android and iOS platforms that will let the user choose the songs they want to listen to, besides creating custom playlist. The company says this new app and its abilities “fulfils one of the long-standing consumer demands of choosing the songs they want to listen”.

The Saregama Carvaan Premium audio player is now available to purchase via Amazon India and saregama.com. It can be purchased at a price of Rs 7,390, which adds some premium to the price of the Saregama Carvaan. Moreover, it is also likely to hit the offline stores across the country.

The Saregama Carvaan Premium offers as many as 5000 songs stored into it, with support for adding more songs to it. There are 50+ new stations that feature artists such as Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Rishi Kapoor, and more. These new stations have been added on top of the previously 80+ stations dedicated to singers, lyricists, and music composers. Much like the previous version, the Carvaan Premium has support for FM and AM radio, so you can listen to what’s going on in the world.

Other features include an AUX input that will allow the user to play music from any device that supports the same. The design of the Saregam Carvaan Premium is also a teensy bit different from its predecessor. It comes in a new Blue colour with a more dappled finish on the front, so as to give the idea of the speakers covering a larger area. Carvaan usually comes preloaded with retro Bollywood songs, also featuring some greatest ‘evergreen’ hits that are even popular now.