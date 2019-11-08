Music For Never Settlers: Six Artists Who Will Rock the OnePlus Music Festival

The evening promises to be one of the most musically lit as one iconic act after another takes the stage, and mesmerises the crowd with its music.

It is like nothing that has been seen in India in musical terms. On November 16, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will rock to the some of the biggest names in music, from India as well as overseas, as the OnePlus Music Festival gets underway. The evening promises to be one of the most musically lit as one iconic act after another takes the stage, and mesmerises the crowd with its music. Which is of course what you would expect from any event from OnePlus, a brand known for its experimental, out-of-the-box community-focused activities. With the festival, the brand is looking to delve into the music space, creating a special zone for its community and music enthusiasts to meet on a different platform and enjoy their favourite acts as well as discover new music.

And making sure that the night is memorable will be these six artists:

Katy Perry

There is no doubting who THE star of the festival is. It is Katy Perry, the one who shot to fame in 2008 with “One of the Boys” and has since racked up sales of over 45 million adjusted albums, 135 million tracks and has 35 billion streams, making her one of the biggest stars on the musical horizon. She is also the most-followed person globally on Twitter and was actually the first person to reach 100 million followers on the social network. Her Super Bowl performance in 2015 was one of the most acclaimed, and is only one of five artists to have got kore than 100 million certified units on their digital singles. She also has two videos (“Firework” and “Last Friday Night”) with more than a billion views and two more (“Roar” and “Dark Horse”) with more than two billion views. Those are just the statistics. The lady CAN sing. As we will all discover on November 16.

Dua Lipa

Expect fans to start requesting “Be the one” when Dua Lipa walks on to the stage at Mumbai. She started out as a model, but has since emerged as a singer and songwriter in her own right. She won the Grammy for best new artist in 2019 and shows no sign of resting on her laurels. She has worked with the likes of Sean Paul, Diplo, and Calvin Harris, and is showing every sign of becoming a legendary performer in the days to come. Those at Mumbai will one day tell their grandchildren, “You know, I was there when Dua Lipa performed in India!”

Amit Trivedi

From composing music for films to writing songs to singing them himself, Amit Trivedi has done it all. He started out as a composer for jingles, graduated to non-film albums and today is one of the best known names in the Indian music scene, thanks to his memorable work on Dev D. The amazing thing is that he actually has no formal training in music. Well, when you can make music like he does, who needs training!

Ritviz

Unlike Amit Trivedi, Ritviz is very much trained in the musical sense. He is actually trained in Hindustani classical music. But he has not restricted himself to that form, and has instead spread his musical wings and made waves (audio and otherwise) with his quirky electronic infused dance tracks and videos. He became a household name when he won the Bacardi House Party sessions in 2018. Expect people to ask him to belt out the party anthem “Udd Gaye” when he takes the stage.

The Local Train

The rock act of the night, The Local Train is known for its raw and profound sound. A Delhi-based band, it has won acclaim not only for its music but also for the lyrics around which it is spun, profound and emphatic, and often a blend of Hindi and Urdu. Songs such like “Aooge Tum Kabhi” and “Choo Loo” showcase what a special talent this is.

Aswekeepsearching

The name sums up the band’s spirit – it believes in using its music as a medium for expressing its emotions, narrating its experiences and conveying its feelings. They emerged on the scene with their debut album “Khwaab” in 2015. Since then, their soulful instrumental music paired with strong vocals has made the band a regular at NH7 Weekender and VH1 Supersonic. Expect them to rock Mumbai!