Multi-cloud to take centre stage in data-driven world: Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific & Japan/Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies

As a priority market, India has always done well for Dell Technologies. India is the only country outside of the US to have all the company’s operations like manufacturing facility, R&D centre, centre of excellence etc. In a recent interview, Amit Midha, president, Asia Pacific & Japan/Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies, talks to Sudhir Chowdhary on how his company is helping businesses reimagine their IT future to become digital-first. Excerpts:

Can you share your recent business updates?

Dell Technologies had another strong quarter, with record Q2 revenue of $26.4 bn, up 9% driven by growth across our Client Solutions Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group. We executed well against an increasingly challenging environment, driving profitability and strong relative performance. We are also advancing our long-term strategy, growing our core business while innovating for our customers and helping them create opportunities in the data era.Our capabilities and competitive advantages allow us to grow, win and create value for our stakeholders, even in uncertain times. This allows us to invest in new opportunities like as-a-service, telecom and edge. We believe advanced technology solutions are helping our customers compete and succeed now and in the years ahead.

How do you see India contributing towards Dell’s overall growth?

Dell Technologies India is the only country outside of the US to have all the operations like manufacturing facility, R&D centre, centre of excellence and all other operational functions. With the increasing importance of technologies like multi-cloud, AI, edge, 5G and the vast portfolio of solutions by Dell, we are enabling our customers and partners to grow faster than the market. Combining this with the new solutions and investments we’re bringing in Asia, India, Japan and other Asian countries will play a big part in creating the growth opportunity not only for us, but more importantly, a better outcome for our customers and society.

Any recent Dell initiatives that support the growth of the startup ecosystem in India?

Dell Technologies is strongly invested in the Indian startup ecosystem to help them innovate and grow. We offer tailored assistance to help startups attain their full potential. We work with many accelerators and incubators to provide bundled tech products and solutions on discounts, for new startups. As part of our global initiative “Dell for Startups”, the India team has recently launched a project which empowers startups with cutting-edge technologies, strategic guidance and proven practical capabilities. The company had also recently partnered with MeitY Startup Hub to help more than 3000 startups build their digital future and transform how they work and play, while ensuring smooth operations and business continuity.

Can you explain Dell’s recent Breakthrough study on digital transformation?

The Breakthrough study is a global survey with 10,500 respondents across 40+ counties, examining people’s capacity for digital change and explores how businesses can build breakthrough transformation at the intersection of people and technology.

India is amongst the top 4 countries in the APJ region to regard their people as their greatest asset. The employees in India also feel their leaders are well equipped to manage remote teams and are amongst the highest across the APJ region to have a ‘Growth Mindset’, with 76% of Indians looking forward to learning new, sought-after skills and technologies. The Indian talent is also optimistic and wanting to work in a distributed work environment.

What is Dell’s future roadmap and long-term strategy?

We believe that going forward, multi-cloud will take centre stage for every industry’s digital transformation. The approach of data-driven outcome is only going to increase. With cloud offerings evolving, enterprises have increasingly adopted multi-cloud service where Dell has cemented its position at the centre of our customers’ multi-cloud world by delivering a steady stream of innovations.

The current demand clearly indicates that there are a lot of amazing outcomes customers are driving. And we at Dell, are working on the infrastructure side which supports their data growth, data analysis and data utilisation to enable those outcomes.