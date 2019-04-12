Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio takes on Apple News Plus with Jio News app

The Jio News is a consolidation of JioMags, JioXpressNews, and JioNewsPaper.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio on Thurday announced the launch of Jio News app that unifies its previous apps delivering digital magazines and news. The Jio News is a consolidation of JioMags, JioXpressNews, and JioNewsPaper.

Now available to download from Google Play store and Apple’s App Store, Jio News has been launched at the time when Lok Sabha elections have kicked off while the IPL season is underway. Not only the app offers digital versions of magazines and news, but it also comes with live TV channels integrated into the app. There’s a desktop version of Jio News as well.

Although consumption of digital news in India occurred the most on social media platforms, as per Assocham, news aggregator apps have flourished. Apple recently redesigned its Apple News app to offer News+ service. Jio News seems like an Indian counterpart of Apple News+ since it is not accessible here.

Jio News supports more than 12 Indian languages including Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu and is claimed to offer news content from over 150 live news channels, 250-plus newspapers, over 800 magazines, several blogs and news websites from the country and the world.

In addition, a dedicated Newsstand section has been introduced to allow users to read magazines and newspapers without the need to download them on their phones. Also, the Jio News app enables users to read newspaper archives and magazine issues from the past.

Not to be left behind, Jio News also uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as machine learning, to provide “most relevant” content to its users.

Jio News will also enable users to personalise their homepage by selecting their interest areas that span from politics, entertainment, sports, business, technology, fashion, health, lifestyle, and financial news, among others.

Reliance Jio said in a statement that all current users of JioMags, JioXpressNews, and JioNewsPaper would be moved to Jio News. Moreover, only Jio users will get “premium access”, while non-Jio users, during the trial period, will need to access all the current features after logging in to Jio News.