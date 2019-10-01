Mukesh Ambani’s Diwali gift: Reliance cuts Jio Phone price to less than half

Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer: For new customers, Jio will offer data benefits worth Rs 700 for first seven recharges

Jio Diwali Offer 2019: Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced that it is slashing the price of the Jio Phone to boost sales during the festive season in India. Jio Phone was launched as the first KaiOS-powered feature phone in India, carving a space for 4G phones in the affordable segment. Thanks to KaiOS, Jio Phone now runs a host of leading apps, including WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, Google Search, and more. Launched in July 2017, the Jio Phone is the most affordable offering in the 4G-enabled phone segment.

Jio Phone Diwali offer will kick in from October 4, FE Tech has learned.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telco has also announced that the new discounted price will be applicable without any “special conditions” or exchange discounts under the “Jio Phone Diwali 2019” offer.

“This is a clear saving of over Rs 800 without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone,” Jio said in a statement.

For new customers, Jio will offer data benefits worth Rs 700 for first seven recharges. Customers will need to make the first seven recharges for which the telco will add an additional Rs 99 worth of data.

It may be noted that there are separate Reliance Jio recharge plans available for subscribers who use Jio Phone and those who use Jio sim in a smartphone. Jio Phone recharge plans are even more affordable and come with a range of data benefits with unlimited calling.

Jio Phone specifications

The Jio Phone features a 2.4-inch display and runs on KaiOS. The phone has a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, paired to 512MB RAM. In terms of storage, the Jio Phone comes with 4GB of internal storage along with microSD card support. The 4G feature phone supports Wi-Fi connectivity along with VoLTE and comes with a 2,000mAh battery.

The phone has Google Assistant support and has got the capability to mirror content to a smart TV. It supports popular apps such as Facebook, Google Maps, WhatsApp, and YouTube among others.