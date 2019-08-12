Jio GigaFiber 1Gbps broadband service launched at Rs 700 per month, available on September 5

Jio GigaFiber has been commercially launched by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 42nd AGM held on Monday. Starting September 5, Jio GigaFiber will be available for anyone to purchase in India, eliminating the need for registrations. At a complimentary offering, Jio will offer a free 4K/HD TV and a 4K set-top box with ‘Jio Forever Annual Plans’.

Starting at Rs 700, Jio GigaFiber will offer at least 100Mbps broadband to the users. Maxing at Rs 10,000 per month, Jio GigaFiber subscription will offer free fixed voice calling, along with fixed line rates for international calling at Rs 500 per month for US and Canada. This plan will provide the users with unlimited calling to international numbers. Not only free voice, Jio GigaFiber plans come bundled with OTT platform subscriptions, newly-released movies.

Jio GigaFiber will deliver high-speed 100Mbps broadband for the minimum tier while the top-end tier will offer 1Gbps broadband speeds to the consumers.

For premium customers, Jio PostPaid Plus will be available to get “platinum-grade” services such as priority SIM setup service at home, “seamless” data and voice connectivity, “unprecedented” family plans with data sharing, and phone upgrades at preferential plans.

The high-speed optical fibre-based broadband service comes as a stiff competition to ISPs who have been struggling to endure the onslaught ever since Jio was launched. Jio GigaFiber will also propel Reliance Jio into smart home domain, including smart TV, that has been increasingly expanding in India as the overall data networks and their coverage improve.

Launched last year as a trial service, Jio GigaFiber generated 15 million registrations across 1,600 cities with the trials already running in 0.5 million homes. The trials have been a source for the company to fine-tune the service to make it on par with the consumer’s expectations. The Jio GigaFiber set-top box, which was originally available for Rs 4,500 before its price was slashed to Rs 2,500, will soon feature live TV broadcast leveraging Jio’s partnerships with LCO companies, including Hathway and Den.

Jio GigaFiber set-top box is a one-stop solution for multiplayer online gaming, high-speed video conferencing, Mixed Reality experience for shopping, travelling, and more. The Jio GigaFiber features JioCall, its video conferencing solution that can support up to four live feeds from anywhere in the world. For MMOG (massively multiplayer online gaming) will support major game publishers, including Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, Tencent, and more. The set-top box has been designed to offer low-latency network for online gaming in India. For Mixed Reality, Jio will offer a standalone headset that is said to go on sale “soon”.

Reliance Jio is also dipping its toes into Internet of Things (IoT) business where it plans to connect 2 billion devices in 2 years, which will also cover more than 1,000 companies in India. The IoT services are expected to generate a revenue of Rs 20,000 crores. The IoT services will commence January 1, 2020.