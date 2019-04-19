Mukesh Ambani’s Jio has 300 million subscribers now consuming 10.9GB 4G data per month

In its quarterly earnings report, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced a monumental addition to the subscriber base, which now stands at 300 million since its commercial run began. With a net addition of 26.6 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, Jio claims it is now one of the largest mobile data networks in the world and is now processing a data of more than 3 exabytes per month.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 840 crore in the fourth quarter while its revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,106 crore in Q4 2018-19. The company said in its report that its ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) jumped to Rs 126.2 per month in the last quarter of the fiscal year, giving a push to bring about the lowest churn in the industry at 0.75 per cent per month.

While the net addition of subscribers remained steady for the company, the gross additions scaled up to 33.2 million subscribers after “modest disruption” in the third quarter, owing to the changes in the KYC process introduced by the government.

“Jio 4G LTE network would soon cover every district, taluk, gram panchayat and village of India with targeted population coverage of 99%. Our constant endeavour is to offer gold standard digital experience to all our users across the country,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said in the earnings call report.

Jio’s subscribers showed a healthy behaviour by consuming an average of 10.9GB per month while the average voice consumption per user was 823 minutes a month. The video consumption on the Jio network was responsible for driving the “most usage” with a rise of 500 crore hours per month.

According to Reliance Jio, the factor that moved first time users was the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer, which was launched last year. Under the offer, a new Jio Phone or Jio Phone 2 can be bought for Rs 500 when the buyers trade in an old, used phone.

Jio has outlined that it was ranked the “fastest network” by TRAI’s MySpeed Analytics over the last 25 months consecutively. However, the recent OpenSignal report says Airtel provided download speeds higher than Reliance Jio but the latter showed the best results 4G coverage wise in India.

The broadband arm of Reliance Jio – Jio GigaFiber has been rolled out to 1,600 cities offering services such as the broadband Internet, entertainment, smart home solutions, wireline, and enterprise solutions. The company recently acquired Den Networks, Hathway Cable, and Datacom Limited and it is now conducting beta trials with “successful test results”.