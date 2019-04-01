Netflix’s latest report on Internet speeds crowns Mukesh Ambani’s Jio GigaFiber as winner

Jio GigaFiber has topped Netflix ISP Speed Index once again

Jio GigaFiber has not commercially rolled out in India but it has most certainly got a feather in the cap again. Netflix’s latest Internet report shows the Jio GigaFiber has topped the broadband speeds chart in February. Airtel, Vodafone’s You Broadband, and other major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are trailing behind in the Netflix ISP Speed Index.

According to the index, Jio GigaFiber reached an average speed of 3.61Mbps in the month of February, closely followed by 7 Star Digital returning an average broadband speed of 3.43Mbps. Jio GigaFiber previously recorded an average speed of 3.58Mbps. The Gurugram-based Spectranet came out at the third position in the index with an average speed of 3.34Mbps.

Airtel, one of the leading ISPs in India, got the fourth place in the chart as it attained the average speed of 3.29Mbps in February, as opposed to 3.18Mbps in January. The fifth position was occupied by ATRIA Convergence Technologies that offers its broadband services under the ACT Fibernet branding. ACT Fibernet went up to deliver an average speed of 3.03Mbps, according to the index.

Tata Communications, which still offers broadband services in select areas in India, secured the last position on the chart with an average speed of 1.77Mbps. Other ISPs in the chart are You Broadband (2.96Mbps), Hathway (2.95Mbps), Syscon Infoway (2.83Mbps), D-VoiS (2.76Mbps), Excitel Broadband (2.73Mbps), Alliance Broadband (2.53Mbps), tikona (2.28Mbps), MTNL (1.99Mbps), and BSNL (1.96Mbps).

The Internet speeds were measured using the inputs from fibre, DSL, cable, satellite, and wireless mode of service delivery. Jio GigaFiber, which is based only on the optical fibre network, single-handedly thwarted its rivals. But this is not surprising as the broadband service has shown securing the top position on Netflix ISP Speed Index since September last year.

Launched as a pilot service in 2016, Jio GigaFiber was officially announced last year by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 41st AGM. The registrations kicked off in August 2018 but Jio GigaFiber is not commercially available across regions in India.

Those who have managed to get themselves a Jio GigaFiber connection are enjoying 100GB of free broadband data for three months under the preview programme. A security deposit of Rs 4,500 has to be made to get the modem but it’s refundable, the company noted.