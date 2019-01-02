Much-needed update for Facebook Messenger: Dark Mode said to be rolling out in some countries

Facebook Messenger is receiving Dark Mode in some countries (Source: Reuters)

Facebook Messenger has reportedly begun receiving a new feature aimed at reducing the bad effects the blue light has on the human eye. After much anticipation, Facebook is rolling out the Dark Mode for the Messenger as a part of a complete design overhaul announced back in May last year. The Facebook Messenger Dark Mode is being tested currently and available to select users in some countries as of now. However, the timelines for a wider rollout is not known.

According to the screenshots obtained by Manchun Wong, an expert on app teardowns, reveal that Facebook Messenger is rolling out the Dark Mode in a controlled manner, meaning it’s available to select users in select countries. Wong tried to sign up for the Dark Mode and a ‘Work in Progress’ message popped up on the screen that Facebook is in a process to “put the finishing touches on dark mode” and that it won’t appear “everywhere on Messenger.”

Facebook Messenger is testing Dark Mode in the new UI previously: https://t.co/vT6WoKikPm pic.twitter.com/A6ETE45BPN — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 5, 2018

The Dark Mode is typically similar to the ones on a variety of apps, including Twitter. The white or light colours are inverted to favour a dark-coloured theme so that it becomes convenient for users to browse at night. The screenshots show the Dark Mode taking over the Messenger in all the tabs – Chats, Contacts, and Discover. The conversations also turn black, however, the text blobs can still be coloured in the chosen shade.

If you reside in one of the countries preferably getting the Dark Mode, you can head to the ‘Me’ tab inside the app. Here, you will find the option to enable the Dark Mode, although it won’t be fully functional as Facebook gives a warning message. It is not clear whether this feature is available for the stable version or the beta version. In any case, the users are recommended to wait until the official rollout begins.