MU launches the disinfecting robot MUDRA

Hyderabad-based Mahindra University has made a disinfecting robot called the MUDRA (Mahindra Universite UV Desinfectant Robot Autonome). It is designed to disinfect rooms, labs, offices, shop floors and various other enclosed spaces using ultraviolet-C (UVC) rays.

“The MUDRA is an indigenously designed, developed in-house and funded disinfecting robot, which helps sanitise surfaces,” said Yajulu Medury, vice-chancellor, Mahindra University. “It can make on-demand and pre-planned disinfections without any human intervention.”

According to the US FDA, UVC radiation has been shown to destroy the outer protein coating of the SARS viruses. “It has been designed to navigate autonomously, and can move from room to room on a floor automatically without any human intervention. It also has the capability to operate elevators and move from one floor to another using Wi-Fi or wireless connectivity,” added Deep Seth, assistant professor, Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University, and the faculty involved in this development.

The MUDRA automatically switches off its UVC function whenever it detects human presence.