  • MORE MARKET STATS

MU launches the disinfecting robot MUDRA

By: |
Updated: Mar 01, 2021 8:52 AM

Hyderabad-based Mahindra University has made a disinfecting robot called the MUDRA (Mahindra Universite UV Desinfectant Robot Autonome).

disinfectionAccording to the US FDA, UVC radiation has been shown to destroy the outer protein coating of the SARS viruses. (Representational image)

Hyderabad-based Mahindra University has made a disinfecting robot called the MUDRA (Mahindra Universite UV Desinfectant Robot Autonome). It is designed to disinfect rooms, labs, offices, shop floors and various other enclosed spaces using ultraviolet-C (UVC) rays.

“The MUDRA is an indigenously designed, developed in-house and funded disinfecting robot, which helps sanitise surfaces,” said Yajulu Medury, vice-chancellor, Mahindra University. “It can make on-demand and pre-planned disinfections without any human intervention.”

Related News

According to the US FDA, UVC radiation has been shown to destroy the outer protein coating of the SARS viruses. “It has been designed to navigate autonomously, and can move from room to room on a floor automatically without any human intervention. It also has the capability to operate elevators and move from one floor to another using Wi-Fi or wireless connectivity,” added Deep Seth, assistant professor, Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University, and the faculty involved in this development.

The MUDRA automatically switches off its UVC function whenever it detects human presence.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. MU launches the disinfecting robot MUDRA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cryptocurrency: Still on the sidelines
2Eavesdropper: Finding new roads
3Appinventiv: Inventing apps for every sector