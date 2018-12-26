MTNL offers free Internet to prepaid, broadband customers: How to get

MTNL has launched Christmas offers

MTNL has rolled out a new offer called ‘Christmas Offer’ for its prepaid and broadband users on the occasion of Christmas. The MTNL Christmas Offer provides with unlimited Internet access free of charge to the connections bought between December 25, 2018 and January 31, 2019. The free Internet will be available to the new customers in Delhi and Mumbai circles free of cost, however, there won’t be any bundled voice or SMS benefits available as a part of the MTNL Christmas Offer.

The MTNL Christmas Offer will provide free the Internet only up to 2G and 3G speeds as the telecom company is still to roll out its 4G services in India. The announcement for the Christmas Offer was made by MTNL’s official Twitter account on Tuesday, December 25. The offer period is December 25 to January 31 while the benefits will be valid for 60 days from the date of mobile number activation for new subscribers. The new connections can be purchased from an authorised retailer or a Sanchar Haat in your area (only in Delhi and Mumbai).

Additionally, MTNL is also offering a Christmas Promotional Offer on its broadband connections. Under the offer, the existing MTNL broadband subscribers only in Mumbai region will get 11GB additional data free over and above their FUP subscriptions. The new customers are also eligible for the offer on a pro rata basis from the date of activation. The offer is valid from December 25 to December 31, 2018.

MTNL has recently been in a deadlock where its future is uncertain over its operation in the two circles. It has been reported multiple times that Mahanagar Telecom Limited (MTNL) will see a merger with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom company operating pan India. There has been some initial resistance to the proposal of the merger by MTNL amid a lacklustre business marred by the onslaught of private telcos such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.