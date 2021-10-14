MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX15: This laptop packs quite a punch

The newly released laptop brings both portability and power to accelerate workflows. It supports PCIe Gen 4 storage for fast computing, Windows Hello for easy login, and a TouchPad for multi-finger gestures.

The market is flooded with laptops across price segments, in attractive designs with powerful components. However, the ordinary consumer is confused about what to pick up—a simple budget PC for basic work from home and learning needs, a high-duty productivity machine for more intense tasks, or a gaming laptop with high-end specs. This is where the reputation of a brand matters the most. If you are looking for a business and productivity machine, Prestige 15 A11SCX (Rs 1,34,990) from Taiwanese tech major Micro-Star International (MSI) can be a good pick; the brand has established a strong hold in the gaming and content creation segment, and is now targeting the business professionals with its innovative, feature loaded laptops for business professionals.

My first impressions: Prestige 15 A11SCX is a thin and lightweight machine, powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processor (it offers upto 20% faster performance than its predecessor) and a great choice for business executives. The newly released laptop brings both portability and power to accelerate workflows. It supports PCIe Gen 4 storage for fast computing, Windows Hello for easy login, and a TouchPad for multi-finger gestures.

The PCIe Gen 4 storage support boosts the performance of this laptop to help improve your productivity. It also ensures improved signal reliability and integrity. As mentioned earlier, this laptop comes with Windows Hello to let you log in using your fingerprint or face. Furthermore, the FIDO 2 authentication process makes the password-free experience enjoyable. It offers reliable solutions for everyone—from enterprise business users to individuals seeking a more efficient way to work. Put simply, it’s geared up for high-end processing and multitasking and packs quite a punch.

Our trial unit was a Carbon Gray unit (Model name: Prestige 15 A11SCX-273IN), it weighs a moderate 1.65kg and measures 356.8 x 233.7 x 16.9mm (W x D x H) in body dimensions. The all-metal chassis feels durable and lightweight at the same time, the hinges feel sturdy as well. Also, it has a 180° lay-flat and ultra-thin bezels to maximise the screen area. So, you can enjoy distraction-free visuals.

Inside, we are looking at a 15.6-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel display, Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, GeForce GTX1650 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD RAM, Windows 10 64bit operating system. In fact, one of the new graphic options is to gear up with Intel Iris Xe graphics, which is three times faster than standard integrated graphics.

This MSI Prestige laptop comes fortified with some of the latest technologies like PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0, to boost daily work and even empower maximum personnel output for great productivity. Another crucial function designed for remote workers is the noise cancellation feature. It has bilateral noise reduction for both microphones and speakers which helps reduce ambient noise during video conferences.

This laptop features multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports that let you connect it to different peripherals/displays, and also charge it quickly. For fast data transfer, it has the UHS-III high-speed card reader. Switched on and synced with the home network, the Prestige 15 A11SCX offers almost instant wake, very quick login, and faster Wi-Fi connection which make it much more efficient at saving users’ precious time. It also has wireless connectivity options for fast networking speed to let you transfer large files and/or make hassle-free conference calls. I got almost 10-12 hours of battery life during moderate usage, and the laptop takes around 1.5 hours to charge 100%.

If you’re looking for an all-rounder, try the Prestige 15 A11SCX that is great for work, gaming, learning or watching films.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 356.8 x 233.7 x 16.9mm (W x D x H)

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel display

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, upto 64GB

Storage slots: 1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3, 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4

Battery: 4 cell, 90 W AC Adapter

Estimated street price: Rs 1,34,990