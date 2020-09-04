MSI forays into thin and light business laptop segment on back of 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

The MSI Summit E15 features a 4K UHD display of up to 15.6 inches with 100 per cent Adobe RGB coverage and thin bezels.

MSI, known for its high-end gaming laptops, has officially forayed into the thin and light business laptop segment with the launch of its new Summit series. The models namely– Summit E15, Summit E14, Summit B15, and Summit B14 are powered by Intel’s latest 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs. The Summit series is part of MSI’s “Business and Productivity” lineup that comes with a new minimalist logo. MSI Summit E15 and Summit E14 come with dedicated Nvidia graphics while the Summit B15 and Summit B14 will make use of Intel’s new integrated Iris Xe graphics.

MSI Summit E15 specifications

The MSI Summit E15 features a 4K UHD display of up to 15.6 inches with 100 per cent Adobe RGB coverage and thin bezels. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with up to 64GB RAM clocked at 3200MHz, one NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD, and the M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD slots.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a hybrid mic-in/headphone-out combo. You’ll also get a TPM 2.0 module, a fingerprint reader, an HD webcam, and a backlit keyboard. The MSI Summit E15 measures 16.9mm and weighs only 1.65 kg at the top.

MSI Summit B15 specifications

The MSI Summit B15 comes with a thin bezel display of 15.6-inch full-HD IPS-level and is powered by the same 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor but there are no dedicated graphics on the Summit B series, instead it features Intel Iris Xe graphics.

You get a clocked RAM of up to 64GB at 3200MHz and the same storage options as the MSI Summit E15. For the most part, the keyboard, fingerprint scanner and networking options are the same, with the main difference being a single Thunderbolt 4 port instead of two, and an extra USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port.

MSI Summit E14 specifications

The MSI Summit E14 largely bears the same specifications with a few exceptions as the MSI Summit E15. It features up to 14 inch 4K UHD display, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a single storage NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD. The networking choices are similar as well, the only difference being an additional USB 2.0 Type-A port instead of the HDMI port. The MSI Summit E14 measures 15.9mm with a weight of 1.29 kg.

MSI Summit B14 specifications

The MSI Summit B14 carries similar specifications to the MSI Summit B15. The differences include a 14-inch full-HD IPS-level thin bezel display, up to 32GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, a single NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4, and no USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port. The MSI Summit B14 measures 319x215x16.9mm and weighs 1.3kg.

MSI Summit B15, Summit B14, Summit E15, Summit E14: Price and availability

MSI hasn’t shared pricing for the Summit series laptop models but has said its “Business and Productivity” laptops are expected to go on sale through popular technology retailers and online stores starting next month. The company has not shared information regarding international availability as of now.