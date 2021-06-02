Mozilla redesigns Firefox browser, introduces bigger, floating tabs and cleaner Settings menu

It stated that over 50% of the users have on an average four tabs or more open at a time.

Mozilla Firefox: Mozilla has updated its Firefox, and with the update has come a new look for the browser. Among the first noticeable changes in the browser are the tabs. The look of tabs has been completely revamped. The tabs are now much bigger than they used to be, more prominently visible on the screen. Apart from that, the tab that the user is working on will now float above the toolbar on top of the browser. This is in complete contrast to competitors Google Chrome and Apple’s Safari, in which the opened tab is rather attached to the toolbar.

In a statement, Mozilla said that the bigger tabs were meant to convey more relevant information regarding the tab like the name of the video that was playing or the tab where say Zoom is open. It stated that over 50% of the users have on an average four tabs or more open at a time. “We redesigned these tabs so that they floated neatly, and we added the visual indicators, like blocking autoplay videos until you’re ready to visit that tab,” the company said.

It also gave the reason behind why the tab was kept floating and detached, saying that detaching the tab from the toolbar aimed at encouraging users to rearrange, move or pull out tabs into new windows, so that it went well with the workflow of the user.

This is something similar to what Chrome already offers, allowing users to move tabs either to a new window, rearrange their order or even send them to another open window without having to pull them out. It is clear that Firefox is trying to cope up with the changes that Chrome had already introduced quite some time ago, and has just brought the feature in a different design.

It has also made its settings menu clutter free and more organised, again drawing a page from Chrome’s book. However, this is not entirely out of place, since the updated Firefox is aimed at being more aesthetically pleasing, with even the prompts regarding permissions in, say, Google Meet have been redesigned to look more pleasing and professional. It has also redesigned its toolbar and made it less cluttered, keeping only essential icons like back, forward, refresh, address bar, bookmark, reading mode and settings on the toolbar. It has in fact even updated the look and experience of its app on iOS devices.

The changes have come soon after Microsoft announced that it is ending its support for Internet Explorer. With the Internet Explorer (which was users’ least favourite browser for quite some time) gone and UC Browser banned by the Government of India due to Chinese links, a new browser is set to take the place as least relevant/favourite browser and the competition has become tougher.

While Internet Explorer’s end was a long time coming, it could be that Firefox realised the need to upgrade its functionality to remain relevant among users who are looking for browsers that allow them to keep things organised and arranged well, especially while it still enjoys a favourable position among the users. With competitors like Chrome and Safari, especially the former, that keep bringing in new features to make the experience better, it makes sense for Firefox to be upgraded so that it remains relevant and does not have to face the same fate that the Microsoft-owned browser did.