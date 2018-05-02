Move over Tinder, Facebook is introducing its own dating feature

Facebook dating feature will exclude the friends, however, the relationship status of the user will be taken into consideration

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the company’s annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California on Tuesday. Zuckerberg addressed the recent scandal that has plagued the repute of the company, besides announcing some new services and features for Facebook and other platforms owned by it. Facebook is now moving towards offering the users a dating feature, à la Tinder, which will be integrated into the main app.

The new Facebook dating feature has been long-coming on the platform that now has over 2.2 billion monthly users worldwide. Facebook has allowed people to show their relationship status on the platform, however, the purpose of this information is only being realised now. This move will take on the Match group that owns two of the world’s largest dating services – Tinder and OkCupid.

Zuckerberg at his keynote said in laughs that the new dating service on Facebook is “going to be for building real, long-term relationships – not just for hookups”. While the dating feature will be embedded right into the main Facebook app, it will be entirely optional for the users, he said. Moreover, in the wake of the recent privacy commotion, Facebook is taking care of the users’ privacy for the dating feature by hiding the dating profile from the people in a user’s friend list.

The suggestions that will be offered by the Facebook dating feature will exclude the friends, however, the relationship status of the user will be taken into consideration while finding a match. In addition to basic functions, also seen on other dating apps, Facebook is integrating events and groups that the user is a part of on the platform. There will also be an ‘unlocking’ feature that will allow a user to make his/her profile visible to other people in a group or at an event. If a match is found, people can message each other via a separate thread, which won’t open in Messenger.

Facebook will announce further information on the release date, including other necessary information on the dating feature later this year. The feature will first be available under testing phase likely with some handful users.