Move over Redmi 5 series, Xiaomi said to be working on Redmi 6

After a slew of handsets launched this year so far, Xiaomi is now working on a new smartphone in the Redmi series. The Xiaomi Redmi series this year saw several handsets for the fifth generation line, however, it might become old soon. The Chinese company is reportedly working on the Redmi 6 smartphone, which recently began popping up on the Internet. The Xiaomi Redmi 6, as per a report, has passed China’s TENAA listings where many of the specifications were revealed. The listing also reveals another handset in the series, dubbed Redmi 6A.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 has surfaced on the TENAA listings bearing three model numbers – M1804C3DE, M1804C3CC, and M1804C3CE. While the first one is said to be the model number for the Redmi 6, the other two could belong to the Redmi 6A. Alternatively, it is also possible that all three model numbers could be three variants of the Redmi 6, including the regular, Plus, and Pro variants. Not only the model numbers, but the specifications of the Redmi 6 have too been leaked via the listings.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 is expected to come with a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is speculated to come preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI and powered by an octa-core 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. There could be a 3000mAh battery, the listing reveals. The other specifications of the Redmi 6 vary according to the models.

The Xiaomi M1804C3DE could come with three RAM options – 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM along with 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. While the listing does not say anything about the dual cameras on the device, which is otherwise visible on the leaked images, one of the cameras is likely a 12-megapixel shooter. The front camera on the handset is expected to be a 5-megapixel shooter.

Coming to the second model, the Xiaomi M1804C3CC is speculated to pack only 2GB RAM with 16GB of internal storage. It is listed to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Lastly, the M1804C3CE model will have two RAM options – 2GB/ 3GB RAM with 16GB/ 32GB of internal storage. The device is expected to bear a 12-megapixel camera on the rear while a 5-megapixel shooter will sit on the front.