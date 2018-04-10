Move over iPhone X, this new concept phone has not one but two notches

ZTE Iceberg’s top notch houses the earpiece speaker, selfie camera, and an array of sensors while the one at the bottom has the main front-facing speaker. (Source: Winfuture.de)

While Android phones are trying to emulate the notched displays similar to the one on iPhone X, Chinese mobile phone maker ZTE has showed off a new concept phone that, for some bizarre reason, has not one but two notches on the display. Dubbed the ZTE Iceberg, the concept phone features two notches on the opposite sides of the otherwise bezel-less display. Making the phone look distinct are the visible and stout corners that have been carefully protruded to give it an angular look.

According to a report by Winfuture.de, ZTE Iceberg’s top ‘notch’ houses the earpiece speaker, selfie camera, and an array of sensors while the one at the bottom has the main front-facing speaker. The design of the phone makes it look more like a relic than a device that could imminently be seen in the markets. The phone looks as if it has been encased in a piece of ice – hence the name Iceberg. ZTE reportedly says that the sharp corners on the phone are a result of the combination of two glass slabs, merged with each other to form the unibody design.

The ZTE Iceberg touts a dual camera setup at the rear with a fingerprint sensor located below that. It also has a connector panel to pair it with an external speaker or projector, à la Moto Mods. The display will have an 18:9 aspect ratio rather than the usual trend of 19:9 display for the notched design, the report adds. Apart from this scarce information, the specifications of the device are not available as of now. The ZTE’s concept phone is speculated to debut next year, however, the debate is likely to settle on it being just a concept for a long time.

Interestingly, Android OEMs such as Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus are drifting towards adopting the notch, which is equally loved and hated by the users after its introduction on the iPhone X. OnePlus will be the latest company to pack a notched display on its upcoming flagship – OnePlus 6 – as the company’s CEO has already confirmed it.