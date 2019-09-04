Move over cash, cards, Amazon may soon let you use hand to make payments

The system has achieved an accuracy of within one ten-thousandth of 1%, but Amazon engineers hope to make it accurate to within a millionth of 1% ahead of its launch

Amazon is reportedly testing a payment method where you may no longer need to carry cash or cards and the payment can be made through your hand. Amazon has been testing scanners which make use of biometric technology that can identify an individual human hand as a way to pay up for your purchase at the stores, New York Post reports.

The e-tailing giant will be rolling out the novel payment method at its Whole Foods supermarket stores by the beginning of next year. The testing has already begun at the company’s offices in New York.

The Amazon’s system is different from the fingerprint scanners found on mobile devices and does not require users to physically touch their hands to the scanning surface. It uses computer vision and depth geometry to scan the hands of shoppers having Amazon Prime membership and then charge the purchases to their credit card information already on file, the report says.

The system has achieved an accuracy of within one ten-thousandth of 1%, but Amazon engineers hope to make it accurate to within a millionth of 1% ahead of its launch, NYP reports.

The idea behind this technology seems to be bringing ease to retailers for swift processing of payments in a shorter time than typical card payments.

But to unleash a technology of such a level that removes human interface may require strict adherence to security standards and protocols. In the absence of these standards, consumers may avoid giving up their biometric data.

Amazon had even earlier made attempts to reinvent the shopping experience. The Seattle-headquartered tech giant grabbed global attention when it unveiled Amazon Go, a chain of convenience stores lacking cash registers, where customers can use a phone app to check in at a turnstile and grab whatever they like without ever passing a register.