Move over Bengaluru, Hyderabad, this Rajasthan city is now India’s ‘biggest’ techno-hub

By: | Jaipur | Published: August 24, 2018 11:46 AM
Vasundhara Raje has launched the Bhamashah Wallet

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday inaugurated the Bhamashah Techno Hub in Jhalana Industrial Area of Jaipur.

Raje said the country’s biggest centre equipped with the ultra-modern technology will help around 700 entrepreneurs to work under one roof and realise their dreams.

Digitisation in Rajasthan has been promoted aggressively to motivate entrepreneurs, she added.

“The start-ups would recreate a new growth story. The centre will provide them with all the technical facilities. A year back, we launched i-start, a special scheme in Rajasthan, which helped in providing digital solutions to startups,” said the Chief Minister.

Over 1,000 startups have been registered under this scheme.

“To ensure startups receive all facilities, we have partnered with many global companies such as Cisco Networking Academy, IBM IX Academy, HP Academy, Infosys Campus Connect and Oracle Workforce,” she said.

Raje also inaugurated an online payment app, Bhamashah Wallet.

