Move over 64 megapixels: Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor for phone cameras coming soon

Samsung is set to launch the first mobile image sensor crossing 100-megapixels. The South Korean company has announced that it will be launching ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with 108 megapixels, in partnership with Xiaomi. This could mean Xiaomi will be the first mobile phone brand to commercially launch Samsung’s high-grade sensor on a phone.

After announcing the world’s first 64-megapixel imaging sensor earlier this year, Samsung will be the first company ever to be launching a 108-megapixel image sensor for smartphones.

ALSO READ | Samsung announces Monsoon Bonanza offer, offers QLED TV as mega prize

Samsung’s 64-megapixel sensors have been used by Xiaomi and Realme on their respective phones, which will be launched later this year. At least one Redmi and Realme phone will feature Samsung’s 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is the first brand to have showcased the camera tech on a smartphone.

Samsung has revealed that it will be expanding the 0.8-micron image sensor from 64-megapixels to 108-megapixels. It’s being claimed that the resolution on Samsung smartphones will be equivalent to a high-end DSLR camera. The ISOCELL Bright HMX will produce “brilliant” photos and give good results even in bright lighting situations.

The Korean tech giant’s mobile image sensor will be able to adopt a large 1/1.33-inch size. The image sensor will also be able to support Tetracell technology which will allow the sensor to emulate big megapixel sensors.

In a press release, Samsung said that it will produce four 27-megapixel images via its sensor and combine them into one. This will prevent the sensor from rendering a heavy image that may not be suitable for smartphones.

Samsung is also relying on what it’s calling the “Smart ISO” technology. While working in bright environments the Smart ISO will automatically switch to a lower ISO setting which will help in improving pixels from saturating in brightly lit environments. It also uses a higher ISO in darker settings which will help in reducing noise and will also help in getting better and clearer pictures as well.

The Mass Production for Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor will begin around the end of August. “Samsung is continuously pushing for innovations in pixel and logic technologies to engineer our ISOCELL image sensors to capture the world as close to how our eyes perceive them,” said Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics.