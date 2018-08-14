Moto’s upcoming phones show uncanny resemblance to iPhone X at lower prices

Moto P30 smartphones is the upcoming series

Moto seems optimistic with the newly-launched G6 series, more so because the company has enjoyed a good run in India and other similar markets. The company is now said to be working on at least three smartphones, the image renders of which have already leaked. While Moto has not officially said anything on the smartphones, the company’s China website has seemingly listed all the three devices – Moto P30, Moto P30 Play, and Moto P30 Note. Moreover, the listing has tipped the pricing of the handsets in China. Meanwhile, the Lenovo-owned brand has shared a teaser for its upcoming phone and it’s expected to be one of the Moto P30 phones.

As per the listing spotted by AndroidPure, the Moto P30 has been listed on the company website in China. Along with it, there are other two variants – Moto P30 Play and Moto P30 Note that will sit on either side of Moto P30 price and specifications wise. The listing reveals that there will be two variants of Moto P30 – a 64GB storage model and a 128GB storage model – with 6GB of RAM each. Moreover, the AndroidPure reports that the Moto P30 64GB model will be priced at 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 21,000) while the 128GB storage variant is listed at 2,399 yuan (roughly Rs 25,000). There will be three colour options – Ice White Jade, Bright Black, and Aurora – for the Moto P30.

Coming to the other two models, the Moto P30 Note is expected to come in two models, as well. There will be a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant listed at a price of 1,999 yuan while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is likely to be priced at 2,299 yuan (roughly Rs 23,000). The Moto P30 Note will come in Rock Black Ink colour. On the other hand, the Moto P30 Play will be the lowest model in the lineup. It will come in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and be priced at 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 18,000). It is listed to come in Bright Black and Ice White Jade colour options.

Separately, Moto took to its Weibo account to share a teaser to announce it’s preparing to launch a new phone. The image teaser posted by Moto shows that there will be a 5000mAh battery available on its upcoming phone, which will be announced on August 15 in China. It’s not clear as to what phone Moto is referring to, however, it is presumably one of the Moto P30 family smartphones. That said, Moto was previously reported to launch Moto One Power and the Moto Z3 in China, so the teaser may also hint at the launch of either device rather.

Apart from the price listing, the report also reveals the specifications of the Moto P30 along with some image renders that show what Moto’s upcoming smartphone will look like. As per the renders, the Moto P30 sports a display notch, exactly similar to that of iPhone X. There are thin bezels on the display, a fingerprint sensor on the rear along with a dual camera setup on the top portion. Specifications-wise, the Moto P30 is reported to come with a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 display with 2.5D glass protection. There will be a setup of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The report also suggests a 3000mAh battery, which means that Moto’s teaser could hint at some other phone.