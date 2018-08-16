Moto’s new phone looks exactly like iPhone X but costs about Rs 21,500

Moto P30 is now official in China

Moto P30 was officially announced by the Lenovo-owned company at an event in China. The Moto P30 is a mid-range smartphone that will be available in China only and it comes with a notch that looks exactly similar to the one on iPhone X. The Moto P30 was rumoured to be announced alongside Moto P30 Play and Moto P30 Note, however, the rest two devices have not gone official yet. The Moto P30 doesn’t come with stock Android, instead, it packs the Lenovo ZUI 4.0 skin based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Moto P30 is priced at 2,099 yuan (roughly Rs 21,500) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is another variant that has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at 2,499 yuan (roughly Rs 25,500). The smartphone comes in Aurora Black, Black, and White colour options and will be available to purchase starting September 15 in China. There is no announcement whether Moto P30 will arrive in other markets.

The Moto P30 is a mid-range phone but its design resembles that of the iPhone X. There is a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a combination of one 16-megapixel camera and one 5-megapixel sensor on the back, accompanied by an LED flash. A 12-megapixel camera is given on the front of the smartphone. The Moto P30 is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Separately, Moto has also announced that a large number of devices will receive Android 9 Pie later this year. The smartphones that have been earmarked include Moto G6, G6 Play, G6 Plus, Z3, Z3 Play, Z2 Force Edition, Z2 Play, and X4.