Motorola’s Razr 2022 foldable could give the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 a run for money with its big cover display

Motorola is gearing to launch the next Razr folding phone, the Razr 2022 aka Razr 3, in China on August 2. Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto Razr 2022 will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip making it the company’s first true flagship foldable. Now, the company has teased some design bits confirming the Moto Razr 2022 will come with a reworked cover display. There could be more changes–on the inside as well– but we can’t say for sure yet.

The cover screen of the Moto Razr 2022 will be bigger than the one seen on its predecessors. Motorola, in fact, claims it would be on par with the inner folding screen, possibly in terms of use and feature set. We don’t know how it would change the overall experience but surely, more real estate should open more possibilities.

Both the first and second generation Moto Razr had the same 2.7-inch cover display with a 600×800-pixel resolution though Motorola did introduce some new software chops to make it more useful in the Razr 2. The cover display on it, that Motorola calls quick view, can run many more apps. By default, it ships with eight pre-defined apps. You can use gestures on it for navigation, respond directly to notifications if you can get used to its miniature full-size keyboard, or simply flip and move things to the inner screen.

It would be interesting to see how Motorola uses the extra real estate it’s bringing with the Razr 3. The Razr’s cover display already had an advantage of more space compared to Samsung’s Flip phones and all eyes would be on the upcoming Flip 4, which is scheduled to launch on August 10, if it would flip the script.

Moving on, another key update that Motorola is bringing to the Razr 3, is the addition of one more camera sensor. The Moto Razr is set to get dual cameras on the back. The Razr 2 came with only a single 48MP camera on the rear. Motorola isn’t sharing the sensor details yet but it’s highly unlikely to get the same crazy 200MP camera that’s set to debut on the Motorola Edge X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra. But we’ll see.

The Razr 3 is also set to get some top-tier power courtesy Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. All Moto Razr phones have come with midrange chips, so far, and therefore, the Moto Razr 4 would really push for the best flagship foldable title of 2022 locking horns with the Flip 4. The only area where it could face some restrain is in pricing. The Flip 4 is expected to be more aggressively priced if we were to keep into account the history of both these phone lines. Watch this space for more.