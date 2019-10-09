Motorola’s new smartphone is for those who love clicking macro shots

Motorola One Macro is the latest entrant to the Lenovo-owned brand’s One smartphone series. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with a macro camera that clicks close-up shots of different things. It is also one of the recent Motorola phones that have been designed and named after the USP feature of equipped cameras. Motorola is aggressively pushing out smartphones as frequent as the rivals to get a grip on India’s mid-range smartphone market.

The Motorola One Macro costs Rs 9,999 and will go on sale at 12 am on October 12 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. It comes in only a single Space Blue colour version. Jio users who buy Motorola One Macro will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 2,200 and an extra data of 125GB.

For specifications, the Motorola One Macro comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision Display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone runs stock Android 9 Pie and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal memory that can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 512GB storage. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the smartphone’s back.

Motorola One Macro packs a 2-megapixel dedicated f/2.2 aperture camera for macro shots for up to 2cm distance. Other cameras at the smartphone’s back include a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone along with FM radio support. It has a hybrid slot for SIM cards and microSD card.

A 4000mAh battery fuels the Motorola One Macro along with 10W fast charging support. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port.