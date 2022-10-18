Motorola’s new phone doesn’t fold, it rolls: Here are the details

Motorola is taking innovation in smartphones to a whole new level. The company is working on a phone that increases vertically in size with the press of a button. Motorola at its parent company’s Lenovo Tech World 2022 event gave a glimpse of the new concept phone through a short video demo. In the video, the phone is seen expanding vertically from below upon pressing a button given on its right side.

While the video reveals the phone only from the front, it does seem to have a good form factor and looks easy to operate with just one hand. The new rollable phone has a 5-inch OLED panel which expands to 6.5-inches when unfolded. The battery and cellular indicator icons are also seen at the top right of the screen hinting that the phone could be close to reality.

The phone is in the concept stage and the company has revealed no plans to bring it to the market yet. Motorola’s foldable phone takes a different route from the other concept phones that we’ve seen so far. Most of the concept foldable phones open up in landscape mode doubling up as a tablet. Motorola’s concept phone contracts and expands vertically depending on the need. The company has revealed no further details on the phone.

Popular smartphone tipster Evan Blass had previously reported that Motorola was developing a rollable smartphone. According to him, the phone is codenamed Felix and it could easily be at least a year away from launching. Blass talked about Felix in May this year.

Motorola recently launched its new 2022 Motorola Razr in China. The smartphone features a bigger 6.7-inch screen and runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The foldable phone comes with dual lens camera which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone is expected to come to India in December this year.

