Motorola’s new G6 Plus can deliver 7 hours with just 15-minute charge

Moto G6 Plus has dual cameras

Moto G6 Plus has joined the G6 smartphone family in India after the Lenovo brand Moto announced its formal launch at an event in New Delhi. The Moto G6 Plus is the top-end model in the G6 line that also includes Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, which were launched in India earlier this year. While the Moto G6 and G6 Play entered India sometime after their global unveiling, Moto G6 Plus has debuted in the country after a little delay.

The Moto G6 Plus is priced at Rs 22,499 for its only variant that features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Available in Indigo Black colour, the Moto G6 Plus will go on sale via Amazon.in, Moto Hubs, and offline partner retailers across India. If you pay using Paytm Mall app, you will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 3,000 while the Jio customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 4,450 on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

In India, the Lenovo brand company has chosen to offer more to match up with the cut-throat competition. As opposed to the global variant that has 4GB of RAM, the Indian version of Moto G6 Plus sports 6GB of RAM. The Moto G6 Plus has a 5.93-inch full-HD+ display with no notch on the top. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo currently, however, the company announced a promised update to Android 9 Pie sometime later this year. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. Apart from the 6GB RAM, the handset offers 64GB of onboard storage with support for expandability via microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, the Moto G6 Plus has dual shooters at the back – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an 80-degree lens for wide-angle selfies. Both the camera setups are accompanied by dual-tone LED flash modules. Motorola has shipped the Moto G6 Plus with a 3200mAh battery inside that supports the company’s proprietary Turbo Charging technology. The company claims that a 15-minute charge will deliver 7 hours of battery life on the Moto G6 Plus. There is a fingerprint sensor mounted on the front, along with the face unlock functionality.