Motorola to launch two Razr foldable phones in 2023, suggests new report

Motorola is working on not one but two foldable phones under its Razr series and could launch them in 2023. Motorola, which was expected to launch new Razr phones this year but instead chose to unveil new Edge 30 series phones is now prepping two foldable Razr phones for next year’s launch.

According to the popular tipster Evan Blass, Motorola plans to launch two Razr phones next year. He further revealed that one of the two phones is codenamed Juno, while the other is called Venus. There is no more information on this until now.

Motorola is also said to be working on a phone that can be expanded vertically. The company gave us a glimpse of the concept design at the recent Lenovo Tech World 2022 event through a short video demo. Unlike the other foldable phones that open up like a tablet, the video shows that the concept phone of Motorola can be expanded vertically from below upon pressing a button given on its right side.

The video gives not much details on the design. From the front, the only view point that’s visible in the video, the phone seems to have a good form factor and easy to operate with just one hand. The new rollable phone is said to have a 5-inch OLED panel which expands to 6.5-inches when unfolded. The battery and cellular indicator icons are also seen at the top right of the screen. However, the phone is in the concept stage which means it may or not actualise. Going by a past report from Evan Blass, this phone is codenamed as Felix.

Motorola launched a Razr phone this year in China but it hasn’t come to India yet. The phone launched at 5,999 Yuan which is roughly Rs 65000. The smartphone features a bigger 6.7-inch screen and runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The foldable phone comes with a dual lens camera which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The company has given no dates yet but the phone is expected to launch in December in India.

ALSO READ | Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant; check out the price, specs and other details