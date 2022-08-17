Motorola Tab G62 affordable Android tablet with 2K display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched in India: Price, specs

Motorola, today, launched the affordable Moto Tab G62 in India. The Moto Tab G62 will be available with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity with the former starting at Rs 15,999 and the latter at Rs 17,999. You get a large 2K screen in this tablet in addition to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 processor and quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos playback.

MOTOROLA TAB G62 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Moto Tab G62 price in India is set at Rs 15,999 for a version with Wi-Fi. A model with LTE will set you back by Rs 17,999. Both come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Wi-Fi Moto Tab G62 is available immediately- starting August 17- on Flipkart. The LTE model will be available starting August 17, also from Flipkart.

MOTOROLA TAB G62 SPECS, FEATURES

Moto Tab G62 comes with a 10.61-inch 2K (2000x1200p) IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card slot. The tablet runs Android 12 software.

The Tab G62 has a 7,700mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. It comes with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos playback support in addition to a headphone jack. You get an 8MP camera on the rear and also on the front of this affordable tablet.

The Moto Tab G62 launch comes only days after Realme launched the 5G-ready Realme Pad X budget tablet in the country. It starts at Rs 19,999 for a version with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity. The 5G version of the tablet comes in two configurations- 4GB/64GB for Rs 25,999 and 6GB/128GB for Rs 27,999.

