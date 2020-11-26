Motorola says it will launch India’s most affordable 5G smartphone on November 30

Moto G 5G is already a go in select markets in Europe.

Motorola will launch the Moto G 5G in India on November 30, the Lenovo owned company announced on Thursday. Motorola claims the Moto G 5G will be India’s most affordable 5G smartphone which by extension means it would likely slot below the OnePlus Nord, which currently holds the title. The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999.

The Moto G 5G will not be Motorola’s first 5G phone in India though. That would be the Razr 5G, though the Moto G’s “insane” value proposition means more people would be able to buy it, making it equally exciting if not more. The Moto G 5G is already a go in select markets in Europe so we do have a rough idea about to expect. The phone officially broke cover recently at a price of EUR 299.99 (which roughly translates to Rs. 26,500).

For the price, you get a 6.7-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a punch hole cut-out and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Storage is expandable by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. Software inside the phone is Android 10 with Moto enhancements. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

For photography, the Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

The Moto G 5G is not the only 5G phone set to launch in India in the coming days. Vivo is also prepping the Vivo V20 Pro 5G though it is not particularly highlighting the phone’s pricing – affordable or otherwise – and instead, touting its sleek form factor. Going by the history of these phones, and the fact that it is going to be a jacked-up variant of the existing Vivo V20, chances are we’re possibly looking at a price of around Rs 30,000 for this one as well. Watch this space for our full coverage on both these phones in the days to come.