Motorola Razr is back: Top 5 features of the iconic flip phone

After months of speculation, Motorola Razr has made a comeback but in a new avatar. The iconic flip phone from Motorola looks to capitalise on nostalgia while keeping up with what is considered the future of smartphones – the foldable display. Motorola’s first foldable smartphone packs a bendable display, much like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, however, in a quite utilitarian form. And while the most intriguing thing about the Motorola Razr is its display, there are many other things that you should know about the latest entrant to the foldable smartphone family.

Powered by Snapdragon 710 processor, the Motorola Razr is here to steal the thunder of its counterparts from Samsung and Huawei. It is priced at $1,499 (approximately Rs 1.07 lakh) and begins shipping in January.

Here are the top five features of the Motorola Razr:

1 – Motorola Razr retains the flip phone form factor, possible making it the most ergonomic foldable phone by far. While Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X turn into what looks like a mini tablet, Motorola Razr feels like a phone.

2 – A 6.2-inch pOLED Flex display gives the Motorola Razr its USP. It is a vertically long display with a resolution of 876×2142 pixels. The display folds in half from the centre, facilitated by two hinges at either side.

3 – But that main display is not everything. The Motorola Razr brings that small display on the cover back. It’s now called Quick View Display and measures 2.7-inch in size. The display is essentially a storehouse for all notifications, alerts, and allows music playback, taking selfies.

4 – There are two cameras on the Motorola Razr – a 16-megapixel camera that resides on the cover while a 5-megapixel is found on the notch of the main display. The former can be used as a rear camera when the device is being used in its full form, besides acting as a selfie camera for when the phone is flipped. The latter, however, is for selfies when using the main display.

5 – With Android 9 Pie at its core, there is possibility of users may not relate with the original Razr. Motorola knew this, which is why it has preloaded the Razr with a secret Retro Razr mode. Essentially, the Retro Razr mode is an Android skin specifically designed to mimic the 2004 feel of the device. The skin brings the old-style T9 keyboard found on the original Razr, along with other elements back to today’s version. Despite packing a touchscreen now, the Retro Razr mode will work as if it were a T9 keyboard phone.