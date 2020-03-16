Motorola Razr Android ‘foldable’ launched in India for Rs 1,24,999, here’s everything to know

The new Motorola Razr is a ‘foldable’ flip smartphone that runs Android. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the ‘new’ Motorola Razr in India on Monday, March 16 at a price of Rs 1,24,999. The company had been teasing the launch since November last year, around the same time the product was officially launched in the US as a Verizon exclusive. The new Motorola Razr is a throwback to the Moto Razr V3 from 2004 but with a twist. The new Motorola Razr is a ‘foldable’ flip smartphone that runs Android. You can read more about it here.

It’s obvious where Motorola is drawing inspiration from. The design and form factor is like the original Moto Razr V3. On top of that base, Motorola has given modern touches like a full touch-screen display that flips into something a lot more compact easy to fit into your pocket. The setup also allows Motorola to add a secondary cover display on the outside in the new Motorola Razr.

The new Motorola Razr belongs to the first wave of ‘foldable’ devices that include Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X. Design and functionality-wise, the Motorola Razr 2019 is very similar to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Flip.

The design and form factor is reminiscent of the original Moto Razr V3. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

In terms of core specs, the Motorola Razr 2019 comes with a 6.2-inch main display (876×2142-pixel resolution) with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2.7-inch secondary cover display (600×800-pixel) for quick notifications. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB non-expandable storage. The foldable Razr packs a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. It comes with a 16MP camera on the rear and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The new Motorola Razr will be available for buying in India from Flipkart and physical retail stores from April 2 – pre-bookings are now open. Its closest competitor, aka Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, already sells in India for Rs 1,09,999. Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Flip Amazon India availability.