Motorola Razr 2022 tipped to launch globally soon, possibly at a high asking price, says tipster

Motorola Razr 2022 which is yet to hit the global market, was launched in China a few months back. However, some new information has been released about the upcoming launch of Razr 2022 in Europe.

Tipster Roland Quandt has revealed some information about the much-awaited Motorola Razr 2022. He recently tweeted that the foldable smartphone will be priced over €1200.

For all those unaware, Razr 2022 was launched in China at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 68,767). It is expected that the smartphone will also be launched in other Western markets.

The smartphone comes with the support of a 144Hz refresh rate, a large external display and a camera sensor of 50MP. Moreover, the foldable smartphone also comes with a 2.7-inch cover screen, a 6.7-inch OLED panel. The device comes powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Recently, Evan Blass shared some pictures of the device. As per the tipster, it is predicted that Motorola Razr 2022 will soon launch in Europe, although there is no news about the US launch. The original Razr, when launched, was the first foldable smartphone to be available as a competition to Samsung. Since then, the foldable smartphone market has evolved.

Speaking of the original Motorola Razr (2019), it came with a 6.20-inch touchscreen primary display and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone came powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It ran on Android 9.0 Pie and boasted of a 2510mAh battery.

The handset came with a 16MP rear camera and laser autofocus. While the selfie camera sported a 5MP camera.

