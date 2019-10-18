The iconic Motorola Razr is coming back. Here’s when

Motorola Razr in a new avatar

One of the iconic phones, Motorola Razr, has been in the rumour mill for a long time. Motorola Razr is said to be making a comeback in a new avatar, marking the Lenovo-owned brand’s debut into the foldable device category. According to renders that have cropped up so far, the 2019 model of Moto Razr will pack a foldable display inside the same setup as the device’s original one. But, there has been very less said about when the device will see the light of day. Until now. Motorola has allegedly sent out media invites for an event where the brand is likely to launch the Razr foldable smartphone.

According to a report by CNET showing what looks like an invite by Motorola, an event has scheduled for November 13. The GIF invite reads “An original unlike any other,” in addition to another catchphrase – “You’re going to flip.” The first phrase perhaps alludes to the foldable form factor that Razr is known for. Back in 2011, Motorola launched the Razr in a market where smartphones were quite nascent. The Motorola Razr became a hit in no time, owing to trendy design that separated it from others. Razr was a flip phone with one portion housing the display and the other being the keyboard. Hence, the second phrase that strongly hints at the re-entry of the Motorola Razr flip phone.

Motorola’s vice president of global product, Dan Dery has said in an interview in February this year that the company had been working on ‘foldables’ for a long time. Dery also stressed how Motorola’s foldable phone will be different from the ones introduced by Samsung and Huawei. “…we have been doing a lot of iteration,” said Dery to point out the possible differences on the Motorola Razr from its counterparts. As per leaks so far, Motorola Razr will have a single vertical display that will fold from the centre, facilitated by two hinges at either side – much like the original Razr’s mechanism.

CNET reports, citing a source, that Motorola had previously planned the launch of its foldable for summer next year. But the plans have got expedited to later this year, says the report.

Reports have also suggested that Motorola Razr will boast of a 6.2-inch foldable display with a resolution of 876×2142 pixels and a cover display of unknown size. It is said to rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For pricing, the Motorola Razr is expected to start at $1,500 in the US, which translates to around Rs 1.07 lakh in India. However, we are not sure about the device’s arrival in India as of now.

Samsung became the first brand to have launched its foldable device, Galaxy Fold in India earlier this month. The Galaxy Fold costs a whopping Rs 1.65 lakh and has gone out of stock in the first two pre-booking sales.