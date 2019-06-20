Motorola One Vision is India’s first 21:9 display phone that costs Rs 19,999

Motorola One Vision is the latest phone to have joined the Lenovo-owned company’s portfolio in India. Motorola is placing big hopes on the smartphones, which was initially launched in Brazil, as the brand is finally making money for Lenovo.

At the New Delhi event on Thursday, Prashant Mani, executive director and country head for India, gave the details on how the company is doing globally in terms of sales and revenues. Lenovo made a net income of $785 million YoY, reported in 2019 – a large part of which came from the sales of Motorola branded phones.

While the sales of Motorola phones have been fluctuating in India, the company is optimistic about the country, among three other markets. With Motorola One Vision, the company is shifting its focus to encompass major sales platform with dual channel strategy. Motorola is present in both online and offline spaces in India but Motorola One Vision is primarily aimed at the online buyers, which is why the company has partnered Flipkart for exclusive sales.

Motorola One Vision is priced at Rs 19,999 for the lonesome variant – a price category that has lately been seeing a spate of smartphones including the Snapdragon 845-powered Poco F1. It will be available on Flipkart starting June 27. The buyers can avail the no-cost EMI facility on the purchase between June 27 to July 4 on Flipkart.

For specifications, the Motorola One Vision comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD CinemaVision Display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The company is stressing how important the aspect ratio is for watching movies. Sony recently launched its flagship phones with a similar 21:9 display. Having said that, the 21:9 display adds to the device’s length. But that’s not the only exciting thing about the display – Motorola One Vision has a punch hole that houses the front camera.

The Motorola One Vision is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. Motorola is packing a 3500mAh battery under the hood that supports 15W Turbo Charging technology. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie along with the promise that Android Q and Android R will be rolled out by the company in future.

Motorola is touting the 48-megapixel main camera on the handset. The company went for a Samsung imaging sensor, unlike other OEMs that pick the Sony IMX586 sensor for their 48-megapixel camera phones. Motorola One Vision will not actually click 48-megapixel photos. Instead, the phone uses ‘QuadPixel’ technology to bin four pixels into one 1.6-nanometre megapixel, which results in 12-megapixel photos. There is a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

For selfies, the camera residing inside the punch hole has a 25-megapixel sensor, which also supports the pixel technology same as the rear sensor. Motorola is touting the Night Mode on the One Vision, besides other camera tricks such as Spot Color, Best Shot, and more.