Motorola launches One Vision, its first phone with punch-hole 21:9 display

New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2019 1:35:33 PM

Motorola One Vision has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ CinemaVision display that has a 21:9 aspect ratio

Motorola One Vision is the Lenovo-owned company’s latest smartphone to make up for the lull that company is perceptibly going into. The Motorola One Vision has a punch-hole display, which was introduced on the Honor View 20 and popularised by the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones. It has been launched in Brazil, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia as of now but is expected to hit India market soon.

The Motorola One Vision is priced at 1,999 Brazilian real, which is approximately Rs 35,000. In the other two markets, the list price for the smartphone is 299 euros (roughly Rs 23,500). Its India pricing is expected to be on par with Thailand’s but an official launch is awaited. The Motorola One Vision comes in Sapphire Blue and Brown colours.

Running Android 9 Pie under the Android One programme, the Motorola One Vision has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ CinemaVision display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. There is a punch hole on the left top portion of the display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9609 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

There are two cameras on the Motorola One Vision’s rear – a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 aperture. The rear cameras are accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. There is a 3500mAh battery under the hood with support for Turbo Power, which is rated to last 7 hours with 15 minutes of charging. There is a fingerprint sensor equipped on the back of the Moto One Vision. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

