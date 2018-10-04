Motorola One Power review: Looks sharp, works like a breeze too

The company’s new device, Motorola One Power, is here.

When it comes to mobile phones, the Indian consumers have a voracious appetite and want the very best packed in their devices; an attractive design, big screen, a good mix of hardware and software for fluid performance and a powerful battery. Motorola, the veteran handset maker, seems to know the pulse of the price-conscious consumer very well. Its devices are sturdy, provide a great user experience and most important, come with a powerful battery.

This is its first ever Android One device that offers users the smart, secure, and rich Android One software experience. It delivers powerful features like smart camera, an octa-core processor, unlimited photo storage from Google Photos and a guarantee to deliver two years of the latest Android software updates as well as monthly security patches, all for Rs 15,999.

Company officials say that security is built into every layer of Android One to keep your device and personal data safe. Google Play Protect scans and verifies over 50 billion apps each day using Google’s Machine Learning to help keep your phone secure. I have been the recipient of a trial unit of Motorola One Power (p30 Note), and take my word, this device will wow you with its impressive all-round performance and powerful (5000mAh) battery; you can go up to two days on a single charge. This means you can watch your favourite movie while traveling or listen to your favourite artist wherever you go. Additionally, you can get up to six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes with the included TurboPower charger.

The Motorola One Power, a joint effort between Motorola and Google, is designed for the power users; let us check out some of its key features and overall performance. Out of the box, the Motorola One Power promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand; Motorola has poured its heart into it, as evidenced by nearly every aspect of the device. It’s smart, stylish and super-fast. The phone measures 156mm x 76mm x 8.98mm in body dimensions. And with Corning Gorilla Glass, you don’t have to worry anymore—a 15.7cm Max Vision HD+ screen that’s strengthened not to crack or shatter.

Switched on, get ready to immerse yourself in games, books, movies and more on a huge display that you can hold comfortably with one hand. The display is strikingly bright and attractive with its vivid colours. Unlike traditional displays, Max Vision gives you a 19:9 aspect ratio, so you can see more at a glance. Probing the innards, the new Motorola phone comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Multitasking is a breeze here, you can answer emails, check movie times, make dinner reservations or update social platforms with ease. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with microSD card support upto 256GB.

There is plenty of space for your apps, music downloads, favourite photos and videos. The 16MP +5MP dual rear camera system makes sure every shot is your best and the 12MP front camera lets you turn everyday selfies into extraordinary, both allowing you to add a blurred background effect in real time. The smart camera system with integrated Google Lens helps in recognising and searching about the objects that you see. You can even dial a phone number simply by pointing the lens at the text in a sign or document. Google Lens lets you search what you see, get stuff done faster, and interact with the world around you.

Find products online, copy and paste text, learn more about landmarks, add events to your calendar, look up movie posters, identify popular plants and animals, and more. Motorola One Power on Android One also gets the best of Google right out of the box, that is, it comes with preinstalled Google apps such as Google Lens, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google Duo, and more. Another interesting feature is the Smart SIM; this automatically selects the best SIM based on your call history and your contacts’ carrier.

It’s so smart, it can even differentiate between your work and personal contacts. What’s more, Smart SIM makes sure you stay connected with the best data technology available at the moment, whether it’s 4G, 3G, or Wi-Fi. In actual usage, the Motorola One Power left a lasting impression on me. It looks sharp, works like a breeze and provides a great user experience.

Users can download large files or stream music and videos, switch between apps – everything happens in a jiffy. I found this device quite a snapper too. You get clear, bright, detail-rich images even in low light. Plus, there’s a hugely powerful battery; the phone can easily last four days of moderate use. If you are in the market for a great performance phone that is easy on your pocket, then this Motorola device can be a good choice.