Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up camera launched in India; check price, sale date, features here

Motorola One Fusion+ phone was launched in India on Tuesday and its main highlight is its pop-up selfie camera. It’s only the second Motorola phone to have such a setup. The Motorola One Hyper launched last year was the first Motorola device to get a pop-up camera setup. The Motorola One Fusion+ also features a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. The phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Fusion+ for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The phone has been launched in two colour options, Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. It’ll go on sale via Flipkart starting on June 24 at 12 pm (noon).

The dual-SIM Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,0340 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density notch-less display. The Snapdragon 730G SoC powers the phone coupled 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone uses a hybrid microSD card solution to support storage expansion (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a vertical setup of quad cameras at the back, placed in the top left corner. This system includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 aperture main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture camera, a 5-megapixel f/2.4 aperture macro lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 aperture depth sensor. The pop-up camera module at the front houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a rear fingerprint sensor and it also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The device’s dimensions are 162.9×76.9×9.6 mm, and weighs 210 grams.

The phone packs a battery of 5,000mAh capacity with 15W fast charging support, which is supposed to last up to two days. The connectivity options offered by Motorola One Fusion+ include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, USB Type-C and dual 4 G VoLTE.